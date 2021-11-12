When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: About 30 people attended the meeting, many of them residents of Grandview Heights, and they spoke largely in opposition to a developer’s proposal for eight buildings for 204 apartments, professional offices and a community center on about 26 acres at 1251 New Holland Ave. The Grandview Strand project is being proposed by Charter Homes & Neighborhoods at the former Gammache farm.

Details: Residents Barbara and Thom Harr, Anthony Marcavage, Laurie Skorupa and Mary Merriman, along with Brian Gish, who lives in Lancaster city but owns a business in Manheim Township, all expressed concerns about increased traffic that they believe the neighborhood cannot handle. Merriman was also concerned about the loss of trees.

Quotable: “It’s much too much for the neighborhood,” Merriman said.

Police input: When asked about the project, Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said he sent a letter to the board strongly opposing the project because of traffic concerns, noting there are crashes at two nearby intersections all the time. “I don’t see how we can add all those houses and avoid more crashes.”

What’s next: The commissioners tabled action on the project until its next meeting Nov. 22, when the 2022 budget will also be on the agenda, along with a revised job description for the Manheim Township secretary/manager. They also tabled beginning the process of arbitration with Lancaster Township on an agreement for police services.

Housing code: The board unanimously agreed to repeal and replace the former property maintenance and rental housing code with an updated 92-page code that will go into effect Jan. 1, with a comprehensive set of rules, regulations, standards and inspections governing property maintenance and rental housing and providing penalties for violations. Andy Bowman, director of code compliance, discussed the new code, noting that it is “based on a model used all over the United States that few municipalities don’t have. We work with complaints daily,” he said. “It’s not about taking people’s money, it’s about insuring a minimum standard of life.”

Comment: Resident Sandra Yecker, who owns a rental property in Manheim Township, objected to the code. “I think you just voted against diversity … I think this is far too broad.” Bowman said the new code has 50 more pages, but only five of them concern rental housing. Commissioner Barry Kauffman suggested that Yecker work with Bowman “to see if there’s anything we missed.”

Corridor project: The board amended the budget to allow the transfer of unspent money not to exceed $75,000, from the 2021 stormwater fund, for the preliminary design of the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project. Asked for an update on the project, project manager Jim Shultz said he expects approval — from East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Township, Lancaster city and Manheim Township — by the end of the year and expects the project to begin the first or second quarter of next year. The $14-million plan is for stream restoration and a 7-mile recreation trail through the municipalities from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run.

Coffee with commissioners: Two commissioners will converse with residents/business owners at the Manheim Township Library from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13.