When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting Feb. 9.

What happened: Council and community members raised many questions about the proposed Grandview Park municipal building complex, with project costs and impact on taxes topping the list of residents’ concerns.

Background: Council created an hoc committee to handle planning for the building project, chaired by past council member Josh Deering. The committee sought to develop a design for a new municipal building to resolve space, functional and safety issues at the existing municipal offices at 21 E. Main St. The cramped quarters house the borough administration, police department, and sewer and water authority.

The cost: Assisted by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh Architects, the committee presented a preliminary plan to construct a new municipal building in Grandview Park at an estimated cost of $9.3 million. This cost could be offset by a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $3 million.

Time frame: The grant is contingent on an application to be filed by May. Officials said groundbreaking could begin in October.

Issues and questions: Mayor Tim Bradley, along with Dale Murray, Main Street Mount Joy board president, expressed their concerns about the proposed construction plan. This prompted similar comments from council members and other residents present. Issues raised included the following: need to release the building needs study report; need for a detailed cost and financing breakdown; and potential tax impact. Among the questions were the following: Can the current Main Street and Florin Station borough properties be modified to satisfy all or some space needs? Can the police function be separated from other borough functions in a separate building? Can the sale of vacated Main Street and Florin Station properties yield funds to offset the new building cost?

Quotable: Said Bradley, “We still have not worked through finances for the project. How much will it cost taxpayers?”

n What’s next: Council’s administration and finance committee, chaired by Brian Youngerman, will work with the ad hoc committee to seek answers to these questions for the March 6 council meeting.

Parks: Borough Council established a parks advisory board to guide council on adopting rules and regulations for borough parks and recreation. It will have three to five appointed volunteer members who will serve three-year terms.

New engineer: RETTEW Asssociates will replace ARRO Consulting effective immediately. The new firm will assume oversight of projects in progress such as Pinkerton Road and Wood Street paving.

Amtrak station parking: Effective Feb.1, parking fees are $2 per day or $25 per month.

Billow memorial: Approval was given to Thomas Dohl Jr.’s Eagle Scout project to construct a monument in Memorial Park in memory of late WWII veteran Harold Billow and the victims of the Malmedy massacre.

Council meeting: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. March 6.