When: July 27 council meeting.

What happened: Residents of Lafayette Place voiced safety concerns about ongoing delays in sidewalk construction at the corner of Lynne Lane and Chamberlain Lane. Construction began in April and has not been completed.

Why it matters: Concerns are mounting for the safety of children who will be unable to use the sidewalks when walking to and from their bus stop along Route 741. All construction projects at Lafayette Place are managed through Grande Construction Group, a Berks County developer. Residents who spoke requested that Borough Council encourage Grande Construction Group to complete the project before school begins.

Quotable: “My 4-year-old, who I watch like a hawk because she is 4, fell into one of the holes after Grande dug up the sidewalk,” said Jessica Richardson, a Lafayette Place resident. “We need help to push this forward. We are citizens of this community, we are asking very respectfully, we have been very patient.”

What’s next: An update on the status of construction will be added to the agenda for the Millersville’s Public Works and Public Welfare meeting on Aug. 19.

Additional business: UPMC will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Millersville University on Aug. 4, Aug. 25 and Sept. 15. The clinics will be open to the public and will offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.