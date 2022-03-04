When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Residents discussed concerns including the method used to fill a council vacancy in January, trash issues and crosswalks.

Council vacancy: Wendy Johnson, 112 Miller Drive, said she had concerns with the method council used to fill the seat vacated by Andy Sensenig in January. Sensenig was on the November election ballot for both a council seat and a Manheim Central school board seat. He won both seats and was seated on the school board during a Dec. 1 reorganization meeting. During the borough’s Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, council noted Sensenig would not be accepting the council seat and a vacancy existed.

Filling the vacancy: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said according to the state borough code, council had 30 days to fill the vacancy for the first ward seat. The borough asked first ward residents who were interested in the position to send a letter of interest. Wendy Johnson’s husband, Ken Johnson, was a write-in candidate for a council seat. She asked why council did not select a candidate who had sought election for the seat rather than asking for letters of interest. Although council members did not offer a response, the process used in the past was to invite residents to submit a letter of interest when vacancies existed on boards and commissions. Ken Johnson was not among the three people who submitted a letter of interest. Manheim Borough received letters from Adam Buchmoyer, who was appointed to fill the seat, Steve Gergely and Catherine Prozzillo.

Trash: Wendy Johnson said she’s experienced some issues with the borough’s trash hauler, Waste Industries-GFL. She said the hauler’s employees fling the trash bins after they’re dumped, and her bin was broken. She said after several calls to both the borough and the trash hauler, the bin was replaced. Additionally, she said trash is sometimes left on her street after the hauler has made its rounds. Finally, she asked why residents can’t choose their own hauler. Mayor Scot Funk said having one trash hauler serve the borough allows the borough to ensure that all residents have trash service.

Quotable: “When all the trash is collected on the same day, trash receptacles are only out one day a week rather than several days if different haulers were used by residents. It looks much nicer, especially in the business district,” council member Jared Longenecker said.

Crosswalks: Deb Good, 65 S. Hazel St., asked if crosswalks could be installed along North Main Street (Route 72) near the new restaurants at the REO Manheim Marketplace. She said crosswalks would allow for safer pedestrian crossings. Borough engineer Ben Craddock said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has approved a crosswalk plan, and borough is in the process of installing it at the intersection of Danner Alley and Main Street, the closest intersection to the REO Manheim Marketplace.

Police report: Chief Joe Stauffer said there were 228 crimes reported in the borough last year; a decrease from the 239 crimes reported in 2020 and 277 reported in 2019. Crashes were up: 77 in 2021 versus 68 crashes in 2020, but still lower than 95 crashes in 2019. Stauffer said most crashes were caused by drivers entering or crossing the roadway in an unsafe manner, distractions, following too closely and failure to maintain safe speed or to observe traffic control devices.