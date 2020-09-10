When: Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Resident Charles Naylis requested help with two concerns. First, he said the torrential 5-inch rainfall on Aug. 7 caused water runoff from Garden Spot Village onto this property at 17 Runway Ave., covering 6 feet of his lawn. His second request was for the supervisors to consider placing a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Airport Road and Runway Avenue. He said walkers take a risk crossing the street due to motorists unable to see them.

Quotable: “We’ll inform roadmaster Lee Zimmerman about the runoff problem and also to make sure there’s a clear sight view at the intersection,” Chairman Rick Kochel said.