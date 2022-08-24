When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Resident Melanie Shillinger questioned the board on treatment of transgender students, particularly in regard to use of restrooms.

Background: Shillinger reminded the board that she had asked about policies regarding transgender students in May after being unable to find a relevant policy on the district website. She said she had received an email response from Superintendent Michele Orner but still has concerns. According to Shillinger, the document undermines parental rights as it allows students the option of not notifying their parents of their gender identity status. She is also concerned that it permits students to use bathrooms intended for a gender that is not the one they were born with.

Why it’s important: Shillinger wanted to know if this was policy that had been voted on by the school board. Orner’s response was that the material she sent Shillinger outlined administrative guidelines and is not a part of formal policy.

Quotable: “Administrative guidelines are not policies,” board President Brian Fox said. “We don’t have policies for everything. Some things are handled through administrative guidelines.”

What happens next: Shillinger submitted a copy of the email to the board so that it would become a part of public record and thus be available through open records requests. No board action was taken.

Other happenings: At the conclusion of the meeting Fox explained that the results of the 2020 census will be examined to determine if there has been a shift in population that would necessitate restructuring the school district regions. He noted that the material will be presented during upcoming school board meetings so that the process will be completely transparent.