When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 28.

What happened: Council heard from a city resident and homeless advocate who is concerned by Lancaster County plans to fence off part of Binns Park. Council also heard from an owner of some of the Plum Street properties demolished in March following a massive fire. There was no other business at this uncharacteristically short meeting from which Mayor Danene Sorace, council President Amanda Bakay and council member Janet Diaz were absent.

Binns Park: Sean Domencic — a city resident making his 12th public request for City Council to adopt “right to rest” legislation — mentioned that county officials are considering preventative measures to deter vagrancy at the park in the 100 block of North Queen Street. Homeless people often set up camp there under a county building overhang. Commissioner Josh Parsons said during a public meeting that a fence is being considered to improve safety for people using the building and ensure the building is maintained.

Quotable: “Services are constantly mentioned, but on the question of whether the homeless have any rights — whether they should be criminalized for their sleep — there’s been silence on that,” Domencic said. “It ... makes it appear as if the question is just one of services or how much policing to do and not one of any discussion of human rights.”

Request for response: Domencic noted that when LNP | LancasterOnline asked for a city response to county plans for the park, there was none. “I think to most people, it seems as though the city has no comment or perhaps is just silently supportive of what the commissioners are doing,” Domencic said. He asked if council members wanted to offer any thoughts. Two did. Vice President Faith Craig said Domencic’s comments at the meeting were the first she was hearing of Binns Park plans. Council member Ahmed Ahmed said he was gathering more information.

Plum Street: James Pelliccio, a co-owner of some of the demolished Plum Street properties, told council that “this whole process has seemed rushed.” Sorace announced shortly before demolition that the buildings were in “imminent danger of collapse.” Pelliccio said by the time he received written notice of the demolition plans, half of them were gone and insurance companies were not able to conduct inspections. The city has said grass will be planted and property owners will be responsible for maintaining lots. Pelliccio said he would like more information on what fees property owners can expect.

Past comments: Tucker Dona — one of Pelliccio’s partners in Red Rose Restore LLC, which bought four of the eight Plum Street properties condemned in 2019 — told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2021 that the partners would need financial help to solve subsoil problems that caused foundations to shift under three of the eight condemned homes. “The city is not pursuing a fix, and none of the other owners of the properties are pursuing a fix,” Dona said at the time. “So, we think the only route to getting rid of the eyesore is to pursue a fix, and we seem to be the only ones interested in doing that.”