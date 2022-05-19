When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: Resident Melvin Zimmerman, owner of a Vrbo, a vacation rental website, questioned the township ordinance about short-term rentals. Candie Johnson, township secretary and zoning officer, explained a property must be zoned commercial if the whole house is a rental.

Background: Zimmerman’s property is at 1091 Martindale Road, Ephrata, which is in the rural agricultural zone. He would need to apply to the township zoning hearing board for a variance in order to operate a Vrbo.

Quotable: “I invite you to come to the office to review the township zoning map and we can see what options may be available to you,” Johnson said.

Sewer hookup approval: Supervisors approved a recommendation from the township sewer authority to allow a minimum of 180 days for connection to the Hollander Road Sanitary Sewer Project as opposed to the 60 days required by township ordinance.