When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: Resident and elected auditor Scott Kulicke asked in a letter how officials decide which violations to pursue and which to overlook. Kulicke was not present at the meeting.

Background: One of the specific items in Kulicke’s letter concerned a Kirkwood Pike property in the village Kirkwood that was brought up by several audience members at the June township meeting. In addition to junk and trash complaints, residents expressed concerns about a ladder left leaning against an exterior wall of the home for multiple months.

Why it’s important: One audience member this month described the ladder as an “attractive nuisance.” Board Chairman Scott Shoemaker told the audience that in the Kirkwood case, the property owners have been notified of the violations and must correct the situation this month or be cited.

The cost: Continued zoning violations could result in fines of $500 per day.

What happens next: The board did not reply but indicated they will consider the question and prepare a response.