When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.
What happened: The “handboards,” a Welsh Mountain landmark gone for decades and remembered by a dwindling number of residents, may rise again. Resident Jack Hillard proposed recreating the signs at the corner of Route 897 and Gault Road. Hillard has the backing of the Historical Society of Salisbury Township. Its president Matt Harsch and program chair Leona Baker told supervisors Hillard has permission to erect the signs on private property, off state and township rights of way.
Background: The handboards, a group of signs posted at a crossroad, pointed the way to New Holland, Narvon and communities that are no longer recognized. The signs dated to the late 1800s. Only older Salisbury residents remember having seen them, and there is disagreement about their exact location and shape.
Other happenings: The board discussed a new utility pole flag and banner display policy, but did not implement it pending wording changes. The policy was triggered by a resident’s request to hang banners honoring military veterans on streets in Gap. Applicants must supply the township with the banners’ location and with proof the pole owner will permit the installation. Banners must be commercially produced, cannot exceed 30-by-60 inches, must be hung with an 8-foot clearance and must be removed after a year or when they become weathered or damaged, whichever comes first. The township will not hang banners and must be released from liability.
New traffic light: The board approved ELA Group’s application for a highway occupancy permit for a traffic signal at Newport Road and Route 30, at the entrance to Houston Run.