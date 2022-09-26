When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Resident Anita Stoltzfus presented council with an argument for changing the zoning ordinance to allow chickens in the borough.

Details: Her 3-square-foot floor exhibit showed the backyard coop space required for one chicken. Her residence on New Street would have more than adequate space for four. She explained the benefits of chicken poop fertilizer as well as the animals serving as good compost spreaders. Also, raising chickens would save the family of seven money on purchasing eggs, the cost of which has tripled with inflation. While there are people with chickens in Terre Hill ignoring the ordinance, Stoltzfus said she’s not a rule breaker and hopes council will consider her request for the ordinance change.

Quotable: “The life lesson for my children is priceless. It will teach self-preservation with the raising of chickens to produce eggs for table food,” Stoltzfus said.

What’s next: Council President Jerry Sensenig said it will be taken into consideration with a decision at the next meeting.

Price adjustment: Council adopted a resolution to approve a price adjustment clause for the purchase of bituminous materials for the Maple Street Rehabilitation Paving Project. It takes into account the fluctuating price of the asphalt index (oil) used by the contractor. The clause is required by the state Department of Transportation due to being used to pay for the work.

Road maintenance: Approval was given to Ronnie C. Folk Paving Inc., Shoemakersville, for road maintenance on West Main and North Earle streets to include milling, grading and installing bituminous materials at a cost not to exceed $17,000 to also be expensed from the Liquid Fuels Fund.

Speed humps: Authorization was given for the installation of two speed humps on Schnader Street.