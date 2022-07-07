When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: After voicing her concern to Earl Township supervisors about stormwater runoff from a building project by Freedom Flooring LLC, 205 Diller Ave., New Holland, on June 6, Samantha Trego, 230 Stoever Drive, repeated it to Borough Council.

Details: A letter from project consultants Fry Surveying Inc., Leola, that notified her as a downstream property owner about the flooring business’s plans to build an addition, loading dock and water basin raised questions for her about stormwater issues. Although being told that any runoff would flow to a farmer’s field adjacent to the flooring business, Trego said the field is too high and should be graded to prevent runoff to the Heritage Estates development properties. She has requested all parties involved do a walk-through to see the concerns of residents.

Next steps: Trego told council Earl Township Secretary Candi Johnson is putting a meeting together for residents, the Freedom Flooring owner and engineers from both municipalities to meet. Patrick Morgan, council member, told Trego she should meet with the borough manager to discuss her concerns to get a better understanding of issues before bringing them to a public meeting.

Quotable: “The land development plan approved by municipalities has met local and state requirements to address stormwater improvements required for the project to proceed. You’re welcome to hire your own engineer to talk to New Holland and Earl Township engineers,” said Dick Fulcher, borough manager.