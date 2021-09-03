When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: Township supervisors acknowledged the concerns of resident David Rotunda, who lives at 457 Schaeffer Road, about noise and dirt being created by the ongoing construction of the 970,000-square-foot DHL supply chain warehouse next to his property.

Background: Construction of the warehouse began in May at the site of the former Alcoa plant.

Board response: South Lebanon supervisors promised to relay Rotunda’s concerns to the developers of the warehouse at 3100 State Drive.

Follow-up: John Friess, external communications manager for DHL supply chain, said members of the construction team met with Rotunda on Aug. 31 to address his concerns.

Quotable: “Our goal is to be good neighbors and good employers,” Friess said after the meeting.

Also: The board approved the annual trick-or-treat night in the township from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

What’s next: The board will meet Sept. 14 at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.