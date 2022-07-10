When: Akron Borough Council meeting, June 27.

What happened: Renovating the historic Park House property in Loyd Roland Park could cost an estimated $24,000, council learned. The estimate was submitted by Prime Home Contracting of Lancaster.

Details: Renovations would cover installation of 12 vinyl windows, metal porch ceilings, fascia, gutters and porch siding. Other recommendations include replacing rear porch posts and railing sections, and replacing the electrical panel.

Reaction: Council President Nathan Imhoff said he would like to see the estimate better itemized. Council member Kleon Zimmerman voiced concerns about the type of windows used in the quote. Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany defended the bid offered through a COSTARS provider. COSTARS is a statewide program intended to keep costs down for municipalities. Council member Paul Swangren said, “This gives us good information and it gives us a ballpark figure.”

What’s next: Imhoff directed council’s parks and property committee review the project again and brings recommendations back to the full council.

History lesson: Park House was built in 1724 and was more recently known as the Clayton Wenger Bond Springs Farm. Wenger ran a bottled water business at the farm, which included a springhouse. Purchased by Akron in 1951, the house has been a rental property ever since. The house rents for $900 per month, a rate that has been steady for several years. Tenants were informed earlier this year that rent would rise $150 to $1,050 per month. Also, there will be another $150 rent boost in 2023. The tenants responded with a letter asking relief from the hike, saying it was more than they could afford.

Other business: Council discussed creating an ordinance to protect animals cruelly subjected to extremes in weather by their owners. “We’ll enforce it,” said West Earl Township police Chief Eric Higgins, whose officers patrol Akron. “I’m just giving you a head’s up ahead of time on how difficult it’s going to be to prosecute.” Higgins said he does not have the staff that would allow an officer the duty of monitoring the National Weather Service for weather extremes, nor does he have the facility to house impounded animals. “It’s very, very expensive to house these animals in a shelter.”