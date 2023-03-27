A relief fund has been established to help those affected by the deadly chocolate factory explosion in West Reading.

The United Way of Berks County and the Berks County Community Foundation announced on Sunday the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund. Those looking to donate can go to bccf.org.

All seven bodies were recovered from the site of R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, according to the Associated Press (AP). The blast happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday. State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast.

One of the people killed in the explosion was a woman from Ephrata.