When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Borough Council elected a new slate of officers during its biennial reorganization meeting.

Officers: Four-term council member Thomas Reinhold is president, with council member Linda Martin as vice president and Vic Richard as president pro tempore.

Who’s who: Five council members, including two newcomers, were sworn in. Newcomers to the board are Alan Buohl, who won his seat in the election last November, and Kory Musser, who is filling out a 2-year term left vacant when Wesley Dudley chose to step down last month. Both Musser and Buohl will represent the Second Ward. Council members Reinhold, Richard and Tim Barr were sworn in, having been reelected last November. Ralph Mowen, Ephrata’s longtime mayor, was also sworn in for a new term.