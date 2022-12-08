“If it’s six now, then it can turn into more numbers later, and then the numbers just keep rising," board member Donna Haywood said before voting, according to the report. "If we nip it in the bud now, it doesn’t have to get more than six.”

Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center in York and an LGBTQ+ advocate, however, said he believed the decision will have a much larger impact.

"This was done despite their solicitor and taxpaying citizens raising concerns about the process not being in accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which requires that meetings have prior notice, so that the concerned public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action," Taliaferro told LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday, adding that he believed the directive was "illegally made."

Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law mandates public notice and a public comment period before an agency, such as a school board, takes official action.

Taliaferro said the Rainbow Rose Center will advocate on behalf of all students, especially gender-diverse students, impacted by the "horrific and illegal decisions of the Red Lion Area School District Board." He also said the Rainbow center is working with local and national legal organizations to learn how to help ensure that students have access to the facilities they need and that they feel safe and affirmed in their public schools.

"The parents are rightly angry, and they are also concerned for their children’s physical and mental well-being," Taliaferro said. "This policy risks a student's health in the form of urinary tract infections, which can lead to long-term health issues, by restricting their use to only staff, nursing, or birth-gender bathrooms. This discriminatory policy also is taking a mental toll on the students and could impact a student’s grades, ability to thrive, and increase thoughts of suicide."

Several at the meeting — including board members and the district's solicitor Margaret “Meike” Driscoll — said the action item didn't meet the requirements for an emergency directive, which requires the issue to have come up less than 24 hours before the board meeting, Fox43 reported. The action item came up as board members were discussing Title IX issues and was not included in the agenda.

“I’ll reiterate my caution regarding the Sunshine Act again, so take that into consideration,” Driscoll said, according to Fox43. “There’s a reason why policies go through a whole committee process and why there are several readings and there is legal consultation as well."

Members of the public at the meeting spoke passionately on the issue.