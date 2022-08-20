When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: The borough may now apply to receive $1.348 million, a portion of the state grant money it was awarded, for refurbishing Columbia’s Market House. Borough solicitor Evan Gabel found a missing deed a few weeks ago, and the document proves that the borough owns part of the land under Borough Hall and the Market House.

Quotable: “This is all the proof we need to show ownership of the land,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. Although two deeds would account for both pieces of land, the one deed is enough to apply for reimbursement, he said.

Why it’s important: The borough had been unable to claim the grant money because it didn’t have a deed to show ownership for two parcels Samuel Wright gave to Columbia school trustees in 1807. Those trustees then gave the land to the borough in 1850, Gabel told council members. Although internet searches and documents say the borough owns the land, the original deeds were thought to have been lost in a Borough Hall fire in February 1947. One deed was re-recorded in June 1947 but did not show up on any indexes Gabel searched.

Quotable: “We stumbled across the deed just looking (at) what Samuel Wright has done here,” Gabel said.

More information: The money should come to the borough in 2023, Stivers said. Columbia will receive about $3 million in total, and the rest will go toward downtown economic development and parking spaces, Stivers said.

New council member: Joanne Price, a Republican who lives on Manor Street, was sworn in to replace Howard Stevens, who resigned in June. Price will fill the position until Dec. 31, 2023.

Volunteer applications: Council members plan to have staff create an application for volunteers, including people who want to serve on council. The move comes after a recently appointed council member resigned the day after he was appointed to fill a vacant council seat. Alan M. Landsman, 42, of North Second Street, was never sworn in as a council member. He and other borough council members did not know that the state prohibits anyone who has committed an “infamous” crime from holding public office. Landsman recently served 12 months in a federal penitentiary for mail fraud.

Land sale: Council approved the sale of 3.145 acres known as Blue Lane Property to Columbia resident Eric Droege for $53,100. Stivers said Droege already owns adjacent land and will add the property to his current holdings.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.