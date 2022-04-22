When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, April 11, with Supervisor Dale Wissler absent.

What happened: West Earl Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said to township officials the Main Street project is “going well.” “If everything goes well, we should be starting the second phase next week,” Stoltzfus said.

Why it matters: The Main Street project will be completed by September. Stoltzfus said, despite recent rainfall, the project is two weeks ahead of schedule. The roadmaster also said everybody from the township is “chipping in” to complete the project.

Project details: In an April 13 email, Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz described the details of the project, which involves wrecking and rebuilding the curb and sidewalk on East Main Street in areas of deterioration, and backfilling parts of the road with asphalt in areas where they needed better access the curbs.

Supervisors comment: Supervisor Butch Keppley said he has only heard “positive comments” from residents. Stoltzfus responded “in all my years of road construction, I’ve never been on a job that I’ve had that. It’s mostly negative. It’s been very enjoyable.” Chair Dave Thornton suggested that photos of the project should be posted on the township’s website and Facebook page.

Garbage contract: During the supervisors’ comments, Supervisor Butch Keppley opened a discussion about how the township should handle its garbage contract. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the contract with Good’s Disposal expires Dec. 31 and can be renewed twice for one-year periods.

Options: Keppley said supervisors should discuss options soon. Should West Earl decide to renew, they must put it writing four months prior to the end of the contract. If the township does not have a disposal contract, residents would have to find their own waste contractor. Vice Chair John Ford said he would like to see how nearby municipalities are handling trash contracts.

Quotable: “What you don’t want is a daily parade of garbage trucks,” Ford said.

What’s next: Supervisors unanimously canceled the April 25 meeting due to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conference. Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. May 9 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.