When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, June 4.

What happened: The Reamstown Pool is opening June 13, just over one week behind its scheduled June 3 date. But you need to be a member to swim, officials decided during a meeting held live on YouTube.

Background: Chairman Alan Fry said the pool’s 260 person capacity will be halved to 130 to maintain precautions under Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 yellow phase. Admission will be for members only and be first come, first served with no day passes. Guests will also have to sign a waiver to cover a family for the summer to release the township of liability. The pool will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco.

Details: Plexiglas barriers have been placed at the snack bar and front desk. Chairs and grassy areas have been marked at 7-foot intervals, and there are markings around the pool as well. Restrooms will be cleaned frequently and guests are expected to wear masks except when they go into the water. Hours of the pool for general will be 12:30-7:30 p.m. Lap swimming will be permitted between 10 a.m. and noon with two swimmers per lane.

Killing of George Floyd: Police Chief Darrick Keppley denounced the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers.

Quotable: “We all agree that the incident regarding George Floyd was a very tragic incident and it should never have happened,” Keppley said. “As a police chief and a human being, I have to condemn the action by the officers involved.”

Police procedures: Keppley discussed his officers’ “use of force” training regime and said he “is comfortable” with the policy.

What’s next: The board decided to meet in public. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 18 at at the Reamstown Fire Hall.