Coatesville City Council announced Aug. 12 a Bryn Mawr real estate development company has plans to purchase, renovate and rehab the historic former G.O. Carlson office building at 190 W. Lincoln Highway.

Council unanimously approved plans from Proudfoot Investments XI LLC to purchase the long-vacant building from the city’s redevelopment authority, making it the first firm to launch a project in one of the city’s four Qualified Opportunity Zones. The state program encourages long-term investment in low-income communities while offering tax benefits such as deferred capital gains.

While city officials did not confirm a purchase price, Sonia Huntzinger, executive director of the 2nd Century Alliance, said the nonprofit organization has been working with Coatesville for three years to attract such business development.

Sue Springsteen, partner in the product development firm nth Solutions LLC in Exton, said nth Solutions and H20 Connected will both be the tenants in what will be called the nth Innovation Center at Coatesville. Springsteen, president of H20 Connected, anticipates the two firms and 20 to 25 employees will occupy the renovated building nine months to a year from now.

“Coatesville is open for business and is being revitalized,” Springsteen said.

Nth Solutions LLC is a product development and manufacturing company that holds more than 50 patents. It incubated H20 Connected to develop and patent the LeakAlertor, a leak detection device for toilets.

Springsteen said so far more than 10,000 of the units have been sold and H20 Connected wants to also roll out a wireless LeakAlertor. She said the old G.O. Carlson office is a “phenomenal building.” The location, very reasonable rent, strong labor pool and the manufacturing space Proudfoot Investments plans to add will make their growth possible, she said.

Springsteen, whose voice is known as the reporter who for many years read the business and stock market reports over the air for KYW-AM radio, drives through the city on her commute. She said both firms are community-minded and work with student interns, veterans, those with disabilities and others who have had tough luck.

In other business, council tabled giving an extension to Legend Properties LLC to complete a new sidewalk in front of the former Coatesville Cultural Society and asked Legend’s principals, the DePetris brothers, to sort out construction details with contractors, the state Department of Transportation and PECO.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville coverage