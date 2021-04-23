A Reading woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a sex trafficking case where she forced two teenage girls to engage in sex acts with others for her own financial gain, according to federal authorities.

Melissa Madera, 27, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of sex trafficking minors and one count of distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Madera will be under supervised release for the rest of her life when she gets out of prison, according to the sentence, which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Joseph P. Leeson.

Authorities said the trafficking crimes occurred from August to October in 2017, “all while plying the minors with drugs like Ecstasy and cocaine to ensure their compliance.” The girls were 15 and 17 years old.

Madera posted a sexually explicit image of one of the girls on a commercial sex trafficking website, advertising the girl for sex at locations like Quality Inn in Wyomissing and Days Inn, Kleins’ Motel and Roadway Inn, all in Reading, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Madera would rent two rooms -- one for herself -- and charge “sex buyers” $200 per hour, according to the release.

The 15-year-old girl’s mother reported the child missing to the Reading Police Department in October 2017, after which Madera assaulted her, saying, “This is what you get for being a rat,” the release said.

“The crimes committed by this defendant will physically and psychologically impact her victims for years to come,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbitter Williams. “Madera advertised these children like objects and plied them with drugs so she’d be more easily able to control them. Her behavior is horrifying, and she deserves every single day of that prison sentence.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Stephan.