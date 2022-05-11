The buildings at 615-619 Walnut St. in Reading will be converted into housing for homeless veterans in Berks County.

Reading City Council voted this week to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding to convert 615-619 Walnut Street into housing for homeless veterans, according to a report by WFMZ.

While the project to convert the building is officially moving forward, some council members said that while it was a good cause, they were concerned about converting another building for nonprofit use and taking it off the tax rolls.

The project is going to be run by the Reading Redevelopment Authority.