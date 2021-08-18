BERKS – More than 1,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin were seized when Reading police vice and narcotics officers raided a house in the city.

Investigators say the home located on the 800 block of Elm Street in West Reading was serving as a walk-up dispensary for street drugs, according to an article in the Reading Eagle. Gadner Vega-Santiago, 49, and Armalis Ortega, 63, were charged following the raid.

Before the raid on Friday, Aug. 13, officers reported seeing Vega-Santiago conducting hand-to-hand drug transactions with people in the backyard. Next to where he stood, officers found 247 bags of heroin mixed with fentanyl during their search, according to the report.

Another 880 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, in addition to $24,356 and two 9mm handguns, were found in the house. One of the handguns were reported stolen to Reading police in September, according to the report.

Ortega was arrested when officers found him in a second-floor bedroom.

Ortega and Vega-Santiago were charged with conspiracy and multiple counts each of possessing and intending to deliver a controlled substance. Neither could post the $100,000 in bail and they were committed to the Berks County Prison.

In addition to the drug charges, Vega-Santiago faces a few other felony counts including stole property and prohibited possession of firearms.