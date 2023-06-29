When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, June 19.

What happened: Representatives from Waste Management, owners of the Lancaster Landfill in Milton Grove, requested relief from part of an agreement that requires the company to convert some of the property to recreational use upon the site’s closure.

More: Speakers provided concept drawings of a proposed trail to Gourd Pond, at the southwest corner of the property. Representatives expressed skepticism about the project’s success, citing safety concerns, its small size and the vegetation clearing it would require. Waste Management claims no other portion of the property is appropriate for redevelopment.

Background: When Waste Management applied to expand the landfill in 2007, supervisors added the recreation requirement as a condition of approval. Upon closure of the landfill, the company will own and hold liability on the property for at least 30 years. No development or environmental restoration can take place before then due to monitoring requirements.

Public comment: Opinions expressed by residents about the proposed trail and pond were unanimously negative, ranging from concerns about after-hours safety, proximity to unfenced private land, as well as the fact that such a small site would not connect to any other trail system and would be poorly utilized.

Supervisors’ views: Echoing public comment, supervisors were skeptical of the need for the park.

Quotable: “At the time of the expansion, there were no public parks in the township,” Supervisor Debra Dupler said. “Now there are three.”

Appointments: The board accepted the resignation of Andrew Treese from the Parks and Recreation Board effective immediately and appointed Donald Bush to complete the unexpired five-year term. The board also approved the appointment of Ryan Minnich as assistant to the township manager and Roni Clark as alternate member on the Zoning Hearing Board. Clark’s term expires at the end of 2025.

Sewer spill: Following a May 28 sewer spill triggered by a pipe collapse on Campus Road, Chair David Sweigart discussed the possibility of additional repair costs, as well as the need to check other water and sewer pipes in the area for problems. Sweigart said soil-settling caused a sewer pipe that was incorrectly laid over a water pipe to fracture. The township has spent around $50,000 on cleanup, he said. An additional $50,000 may be needed, Township Manager Justin Evans said. Though regional water and sewer authorities own the pipes, both were laid by Mount Joy Township over 20 years ago.

Quotable: “They were incorrectly installed by us,” Sweigart said. “We should explore what our liability may be and what else we might need to contribute.”

Next: Board members agreed to table the discussion until final cost estimates were complete.

Upcoming meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. July 17.