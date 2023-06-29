When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: Supervisors approved an ordinance that revises the enrollment and opt-out procedures for trash and recycling service through the township’s contracted waste and recycling hauler.

Background: The township established a municipal trash hauling program March 6, 2014. Residents could opt out of the program at that time but not since then.

Changes: Residents can now decide if they wish to participate prior to the beginning of each contract. Once the contract begins, new owners will have 30 days to decide to participate. If an owner is enrolled in the program involuntarily, the owner may be released within 30 days by providing the municipality with written confirmation of their trash and recycling provider and reimbursing the township for fees.

Opt out: Residential owners may also opt out of the contract at the expiration of the contract term by notifying the township in writing at least 120 days prior to expiration and prior to the municipality rebidding the contract. Any owner electing to opt out must be current on their bill and include written information with contact information for their new hauler within 30 days of being released. Owners who wish to reenroll within one year must pay a $30 fee.

Short-term rentals: Supervisors agreed to forward a short-term rental zoning amendment to the township and county planning commissions for review and comment.

Details: The ordinance would prohibit short-term rentals in residential and mixed-use zones. They would be permitted in agricultural and rural zones if they meet specific criteria. Only one short-term rental per structure is permitted, and the maximum occupancy is limited to two guests per bedroom. If the short-term rental is in a building that is not owner-occupied, the unit must be at least 200 feet from the closest residential structure. One parking space is required per bedroom, and a minimum of two parking spaces is required. Unleashed pets are not allowed outside, and pets may not create a nuisance to neighbors.

Unit requirements: The zoning amendment also contains requirements, such including as interconnected smoke detectors in each bedroom and in the common hallway. If the code official deems interconnected smoke detectors are impractical, smoke detectors with 10-year batteries can be installed. Carbon monoxide detectors must be installed if the unit contains an open flame furnace or gas fireplace or if a garage is attached. Before occupancy, an inspection will be required by a township code official.

What’s next: After the planning commissions have reviewed the proposed amendment, supervisors will take action.

Subdivision: Supervisors approved subdividing a 32.63-acre industrial-zoned property at 55 Maibach Lane. Owner Red Rose Midstream LLC/Rhoades Energy Corp. plans to subdivide the property into two lots separated by Maibach Lane. A 19.29-acre tract would contain several rail sidings. The other 13.34-acre tract is undeveloped.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 6 at the township office, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.