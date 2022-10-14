When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Supervisors approved a subdivision plan for Michael and Sarah Miller, 2889 Zink Road, Manheim.

Details: The Millers’ property is a 74-acre farm located on both the north and south side of Zink Road. A farmhouse and agricultural buildings are on the south side of the road. A single family home and barn are located on the north side of the road. The plan creates a 2.02-acre lot containing the single family home and barn. The new flag-shaped lot would be accessed via a shared driveway.

Conservation easement: Supervisors approved an amended conservation easement with Mark and Kimberly Metzler and Penn Township for a streambank restoration project. The Metzlers’ property at 729 West Sun Hill Road spans both townships and adjoins Chiques Creek.

Financial security: Supervisors approved a reduction on the financial security for development of a Taco Bell and Starbucks at 1580 Strickler Road. It was reduced from $571,917 to $114,783 based on the recommendation of Rettew, the township’s engineering firm.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.