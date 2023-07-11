When: Township supervisors meeting, July 6. Due to the July 5 explosion that leveled the township public works building, which is adjacent to the township municipal office at 971 N. Colebrook Road, the meeting was held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren.

What happened: Supervisors approved a measure allowing a composting toilet to serve wastewater needs at a proposed greenhouse at 1973 Iron Bridge Road.

Details: Supervisors approved a plan Feb. 17, 2022, to allow Henry and Sylvia Beiler to relocate their wholesale plant business from Leola to their nearly 20-acre farm at 1973 Iron Bridge Road. The farm is located at the northwest corner of Iron Bridge and Kinderhook roads. The Beilers’ plan included demolishing an existing 1,800-square-foot barn located off Iron Bridge Road. The greenhouse business would be housed in a 7,200-square-foot building with three attached greenhouses. Each of the greenhouses would contain 6,400 square feet of space. A parking lot would be constructed near the greenhouse facility, and the existing driveway would be extended to service the business.

Fire police: Lowell Fry, supervisors chair, administered the oath of office to seven new Mastersonville special fire police officers. He also presented badges and pins to the new officers — Ammon Beiler, Daniel Glick, Ivan King, Jeff Martin, Matt Shenk, Lori Shenk and Danielle Shields. He said the township had planned to administer the oath of office to the officers during a June 15 meeting, but that date did not work for all seven of the new fire police officers.

Quotable: “Thank you for volunteering [to serve as fire police officers]. It’s a thankless job; telling people to go where they don’t want to go [a detour around an accident, fire or special event],” Fry said.

Municipal meetings: Fry said for the foreseeable future all public township meetings — board of supervisors, zoning hearing board and planning commission — will be held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 E. Fairview Road, Manheim.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held July 20 at the church.