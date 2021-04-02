When: Rapho Township Supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: Mount Hope Estate & Winery will permitted to host drive-in movies and concerts, following township supervisors’ conditional use approval.

Why it’s important: Last year Mount Hope received a temporary zoning permit to hold drive-in movies and concerts on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. At that time it was intended to be a stopgap measure to limit the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

Background: Drive-in movies and concerts would continue to be held in the vineyard parking area. Food and beverage takeout would be available from the Taproom, which adjoins the parking area. The existing Victorian and Barn & Barrel restrooms would be available for patrons.

Quotable: “We still believe that the lingering effects of COVID-19 and its restrictive measures will force us to seek alternative revenue sources with current capacity measures still in place, said Scott Bowser, Mount Hope co-owner, in an April 2 e-mail. “The entire summer revenue from the movie theater was 5% of one weekend at Faire. We lost four weekend festivals and four weekends of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and operated at less than 50% for the remaining weeks.”

Drive-in: This year the “Reels on Wheels” drive-in movie schedule will expand. Last year the drive-in operated on Fridays and Saturdays from June through August, and shows concluded by 11 p.m. This year, it would operate Thursdays through Sundays beginning in May. It would end the day before Mount Hope’s Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire opens, but may open up again after the Faire ends. Additionally, some shows would be double-features ending after 11 p.m. The types of movies shown would also expand. Last year only G, PG and PG-13 rated movies could be shown. This year movies can include those with an R-rating, which contain some adult material.

Concerts: Mount Hope previously had permission for concerts and musical events inside its Faire grounds. With the conditional use approval, concerts can be held in the vineyard parking area, with guests sitting in their cars or designated seating areas. Concerts would be held afternoons and evenings Wednesday through Sunday based on the availability of regional acts and weather permitting. They would also be available to view on crowdcast.io under Mount Hope’s account: mthope2775.

Audit: Supervisors accepted the 2020 financial audit conducted by Sager Swisher & Co. LLP. The audit had no findings.