When: Rapho Township board of supervisors meeting, July 20. Due to the July 5 explosion that leveled the public works building, the meeting was held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren.

What happened: Recovery efforts from the explosion and resulting fire are ongoing as supervisors approved several measures relating to the public works department and residents affected by the explosion.

Municipal cooperation: An intermunicipal agreement for assistance from Mount Joy Borough was approved. Mount Joy will allow Rapho residents and its contracted hauler, Penn Waste, to use its woody waste facility at 200 South Jacob Street, Mount Joy, while Rapho’s facility is unavailable. The agreement also enables Mount Joy to loan equipment and vehicles to the township.

Public works: Supervisors approved a six-month lease with Mount Joy Township for space in its public works facility, 7 Quarry Road, Elizabethtown. After six months, the lease could renew on a month-to-month basis. The space includes an office/break room, garage area with four bays, wash bay and outdoor parking spaces. Rapho will pay half the cost of electricity and heating oil. Supervisors also approved a three-month lease with Mount Joy Borough Authority for the use of a 2021 Ford F-150 truck for $1.

Relief for residents: Supervisors agreed to waive township building, zoning and demolition permit fees through Nov. 30 for repairs to properties damaged by the explosion.

Resident concern: Gary Devonshire’s home at 915 North Colebrook Road was damaged by the blast. He’s met with several builders regarding repairs, but at this point doesn’t know where “my house stands,” he said. He’s concerned repairs may take longer than Nov. 30. Supervisor Jere Swarr said the date “is not set in stone.” Chair Lowell Fry said the township will work with residents whose repairs take more time.

Fire police: Fry administered the oath of office to two new Mastersonville fire police officers — Ashley Sinniger and Randy Fulkrod.

EMS: Supervisors directed Township Manager Randall Wenger to ask Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport LLC to provide a contract for emergency medical services throughout the township beginning next year. The organization currently serves the township’s southern end, which includes the village of Newtown. The rest of the township is served by Northwest EMS, which is planning to form a regional medical services authority. Supervisors rejected joining the authority Nov. 17.

Billboards: Supervisors approved a request from Oaktree Outdoor Advertising LP to amend the zoning ordinance to allow larger and higher electronic billboards and to increase the message-change rate for billboards along limited access roads.

Why it matters: Oaktree is leasing a portion of 1156 Four Star Drive, an industrial-zoned tract that also houses an Amazon warehouse. Oaktree would like to install an electronic billboard at the rear of property along Route 283. Although the change was proposed by Oaktree, it applies to all billboards along limited access roads.

Short-term rentals: Supervisors held a hearing to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to include criteria for short-term rental units. However, action was tabled until Aug. 3 or Aug. 17. The proposed ordinance would prohibit short-term rentals in residential and mixed-use zones. They would be permitted in agricultural and rural zones if they meet specific criteria.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 East Fairview Road, Manheim.