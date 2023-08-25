When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17. Due to the July 5 explosion that leveled the township public works building, adjacent to the township municipal office at 971 N. Colebrook Road, the meeting was held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren.

What happened: Recovery efforts from the explosion and resulting fire are ongoing as supervisors approved $277,000 to purchase four pieces of equipment for the township public works department.

Why it’s important: The public works department lost all its equipment and materials and tools such as road sign, shovels and traffic cones during explosion and resulting fire.

Equipment purchases: A 2000 Mack dump truck will be purchased from West Hempfield Township for $15,000. A 2013 John Deere 310 SK backhoe will be purchased for $42,000 from Hollinger Equipment. A 2019 John Deere 634L wheel loader will be purchased from GTE for $191,500, and a 2017 Toyota forklift will be purchased from Lift Inc. for $28,500.

Rebuilding: Supervisors engaged the services of Vosburgh Architects to design, prepare bid documents and manage the project to construct a new 19,500-square-foot public works building. The building would contain truck storage, a service bay, wash bay and a shop office. Cost of the contract with Vosburgh Architects is $64,800. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the new building will be a true rectangle. The building that was destroyed in the explosion had varying depths since it had been expanded over the years. The township’s municipal office was damaged during the explosion. Supervisors agreed to have The Armstrong Company move furniture from the township office to facilitate building repairs.

Township documents: Supervisors approved a $66,320 agreement with ScanTek Infomanagement Solutions to transport, prepare and scan historical documents from the township office.

Unused vacation: Supervisors agreed to allow employees to carry over one week of earned vacation to 2024 and to be paid for unused vacation in excess of one week.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren.