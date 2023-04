What happened: The April 20 Rapho Township Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled.

Details: When contacted via email about the meeting cancellation, Township Manager Randall Wenger said there’s a lack of agenda items for the board to address.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.