When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: Supervisors approved a proposal by Quality Digital Office Systems, 1335 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, to modify the sidewalk configuration in front of its building.

Details: The office equipment supplier has constructed a nearly 10,000-square-foot building. The township’s requirements and the approved plan for the building call for sidewalk to be installed along Strickler Road. Bill Swiernik, a principal at David Miller Associates, the engineering firm representing the plan, suggested constructing a short sidewalk to the east side of the company’s existing access drive. A crosswalk on Strickler Road would connect with an existing sidewalk at the side of Tractor Supply, 1360 Strickler Road. Signage would also be installed to warn motorists of the pedestrian crossing.

Amazon warehouse: Supervisors approved a request from Redcay Development III LLC to allow two pole-mounted light fixtures on the nearly 30-acre property to be placed higher than township’s permitted maximum height of 25 feet. According to news reports, the 414,000-square-foot warehouse has been leased by its owner, Redcay Development, to Amazon for a delivery station. Swiernik said the fixture closest to Four Star Drive would be 28 feet high, and the angle of the light would be directed to focus more on the property itself. The second light fixture would also be 28 feet high would direct light onto the rear of the property.