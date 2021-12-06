When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors adopted the $5.25 million 2022 budget. Real estate taxes will remain at 1.5 mills.

What it means: One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, at 1.5 mills, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $300 tax bill.

The spending plan: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $78,190 from the township’s reserves. It marks the third consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget.

Fire companies: The board approved a transfer of $99,900 to the fire capital fund. The amount includes $28,800 to be transferred into the accounts for each of the three fire departments — $14,200 to Mastersonville Fire Department, $6,500 to Fire Department Mount Joy and $8,100 to Manheim Fire Department. The township holds funds in reserve for capital expenditures such as fire apparatus purchases and building improvements for each of the three fire departments. Fire departments may request the release of funds through the township’s fire advisory council and approval by the supervisors.