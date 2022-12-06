When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Supervisors approved the $6.07 million 2023 budget with a tax increase to 1.75 mills.

What it means: The tax rate will rise from 1.5 to 1.75 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $350 tax bill.

Reserves: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $248,939 from the township’s reserves. It marks the fourth consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget. Resident Don Falkinburg questioned the use of reserves to balance the budget. He said the borough has used reserves to balance the budget the past few years and asked if that was a wise thing to do. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the township has been using reserves to balance the budget to spend down a surplus in the reserves. Supervisor Lowell Fry said spending reserves is a deliberate move; the township continues to maintain funds to cover five to six months of expenses in its reserves. Supervisor Jere Swarr said the township feels fortunate that it hasn’t experienced staffing shortages plaguing other employers. “We don’t want to delay road [improvement] projects. When you delay road projects, they can end up costing more. By using reserves, we can keep projects on schedule,” Swarr said.

The spending plan: Overall funding for the three fire companies serving the township will increase from to $632,472 this year to $664,871 in 2023. The donation to Northwest EMS will increase from $15,000 to $49,875, and the donation to Penn State Health Life Lion, formerly Susquehanna Valley EMS, will remain at $5,000. Contracted police service from Manheim Borough would increase 4.43% from $1.502 million to $1.564 million in 2023. Donations to both Milanof-Schock Library and Manheim Community Library will increase by 6.28%. The donation to Milanof-Schock Library is $23,000, up from $21,640 this year; and the donation to Manheim Community Library is $18,062, up from 16,995 this year.

Manheim Veterans Memorial: George Schwartz, chairman of the Manheim Veterans Memorial Plaza committee and a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, provided an update on plans for the memorial plaza that will be constructed in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. Schwartz said groundbreaking for the memorial has been scheduled for Memorial Day 2023. The memorial will honor the service of residents from the Manheim area who served in the military during peace and war. It will be located in an area of Memorial Park, just off of Memorial Drive, near an existing cannon and small parking lot. The design will incorporate other memorials to veterans that had been placed throughout the area. Schwartz said the estimated $300,000 project was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Funds have also been raised through a capital campaign, and the sale of memorial bricks that will be incorporated into a walkway in the plaza. He asked the township to consider a donation to the project. More information about the veterans memorial plaza is available at manheimveteransmemorial.org.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.