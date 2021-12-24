When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request to temporarily close Mountain Road to permit a filming of a movie in late January.

The gist: Mountain Road will be closed from East Mount Hope Road to Lebanon Road (Route 72) from 2 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The film company will be filming at Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Road. Grace Wagner of Make/Films said road closure and detour signs would be posted along Route 72, and the barricades along Mountain Road would be manned.

Also: Township supervisors approved a lot add-on plan for Richard and Denise Bruckhart. The Bruckharts plan to transfer 26.62 acres from an 86.61-acre property at 1094 Lebanon Road to a 72.88-acre property at 163 Rife Run Road. Both properties are owned by the Bruckharts. No construction, improvements or earth disturbance are proposed.

Opioid settlement: Supervisors authorized Township Manager Randall Wenger to submit an opioid settlement release to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office regarding a $26 billion settlement with three major opioid manufacturers. The release would allow the township to receive a share of the settlement.

Fire police: Lowell Fry, chair of the supervisors, issued the oath of office to Mastersonville special fire police officer Benjamin Haldeman.