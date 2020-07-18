When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, July 16.

What happened: Residents discussed concerns about traffic and property issues.

Traffic concern: Charles Gardner, 3609 Mount Joy Road, asked Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer to set up speed details near his home. Gardner contends traffic in front of his home exceeds the 55 mph speed limit. Stauffer said he will look into the issue.

Ash trees: Caitlin Brown, 1210 Iron Bridge Road, said there are dead trees on a neighboring property, and she is concerned a tree might fall on her home or injure her children playing outside. Brown said the neighboring property owner is rarely home so it’s not possible to speak with her. Supervisor Mark Erb said he’s sympathetic to Brown’s concern. The supervisors suggested sending a letter or registered letter to the property owner.

Township manager: In response to a question from a resident, Supervisor Jere Swarr said the township is conducting a search for a new manager. The position had been held for 11 years by Sara Gibson, who left the position in June. Jim Caldwell, director of the civil-municipal engineering area at the Rettew firm, is serving as the township’s interim manager. Rettew is assisting the township in conducting the search for a new manager.

Street dedication: Supervisors accepted portions of Willow Creek and Fieldstone drives for dedication as township roads. These areas of roadway will now be maintained by the township.