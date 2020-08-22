When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 20.

What happened: Township officials reviewed crash information for the Hamaker Road/Route 72 intersection in response to a resident’s concern, but they took no action.

Background: At the Aug. 6 meeting, Rich Lull had asked the township to review safety at the intersection. He said numerous traffic signs and overhanging limbs from a resident’s pine tree on Route 72 obscure sight distance when pulling out of the intersection and heading north. Hamaker Road is the dividing line between Manheim Borough and Rapho Township.

Crash data: Interim Manager Jim Caldwell of Rettew said his firm researched reported accidents and found three reportable accidents at the intersection over the last five years. Two of the accidents occurred when southbound vehicles on Route 72 were rear-ended when they were stopped to turn on to Hamaker Road. The third was a collision of two vehicles — one turning from Route 72 onto Hamaker; the other turning from Hamaker on to Route 72. There were no injuries reported in any for the three accidents.

What it means: Caldwell said a reportable accident is one where a vehicle received damage to the degree that it cannot be driven away under its own power or any type of injury or death is reported, including complaint of pain. He said there may have been other fender-bender accidents that were not reported.

Township finances: Supervisor Lowell Fry said information he received earlier in the day from Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau indicates that the township’s earned income tax revenue should be close to the budgeted amount of $1.65 million. Fry had been concerned the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could create a shortfall in this revenue stream.