When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 6

What happened: Supervisors reviewed two sketch plans for proposed commercial development. One is for a 7-Eleven convenience store tract along Route 72 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange. The other is for a property along Strickler Road and Sheetz Lane.

Convenience store: Beacon of Manheim LLC plans to construct a 5,000-square-foot 7-Eleven store at 3003 Lebanon Road (Route 72). The project is being done in partnership with Lebanon Transit Authority, which operates the park-and-ride lot on the site.

Details: This plan is a revision to the one presented to supervisors on June 4. The parking lot would now shift to the north of the existing traffic signal and would contain 100 parking spaces. The convenience store would be located to the south of the traffic light. It would have fueling stations and 57 parking spaces including several parking spaces to the rear for trucks. The initial sketch plan called for three access points to the site. The revised sketch plan has two —an access at the existing traffic signal and an access to the south near the convenience store. The developer’s engineer, Justin Henry of Dynamic Engineering, said the revised plan provides better traffic flow for trucks. He said they can get off the turnpike, go straight across at the traffic signal and pull around the rear of the store.

Strickler Road: Johnston and Associates is proposing to construct a 2,380-square foot KFC restaurant and drive-thru and a 45-unit motel on a 2.03-acre tract at 1540 Strickler Road. It’s located on the west side of Sheetz Lane between Strickler Road and the Sheetz convenience store.

What’s next: To move forward, formal plans for both proposals would need to be submitted to the township for review.

Hamaker intersection: Rich Lull said numerous traffic signs and overhanging limbs from a resident’s pine tree on Route 72 obscure sight distance when pulling out of the Hamaker Road intersection and heading north. Supervisor Mark Erb said the township will ask Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer about doing a speed detail in that area and also about accident data at the intersection. Erb said the township will contact PennDOT about the possibility of relocating some of the traffic signs and will reach out to the homeowner about the tree.

Other matters: Acting Township Manager Jim Caldwell said the township has received a $52,843 allocation from the county’s coronavirus relief funding. Jere Swarr, supervisors chair, said the township has not determined how the funding would be spent.