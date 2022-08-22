When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: Supervisors approved a conditional zoning use for an agricultural support business at 742 S. Colebrook Road, Manheim.

Details: Derlyn G. and Karen Z. Musser will use nearly 2 acres of the 79 1/2-acre farm for their business, Musser’s Bulk Water. The business provides bulk water filling services for pools, hot tubs, cisterns, water tanks or fish ponds in Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin and York counties. The water source for the business is located off site. The Mussers plan to construct a 13,000-square-foot garage to house eight trucks for the business. Some farm equipment will also be stored in the garage. A maximum of four nonresident employees will work for the business, and hours of operation will generally be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business will use the existing driveway.

Streambank project: Supervisors approved a measure allowing Rapho and Penn townships to work with Mark and Kimberly Metzler on a streambank restoration project. The Metzlers’ property at 729 West Sun Hill Road spans both townships and adjoins Chiques Creek. Supervisors also approved the Metzlers’ grant of a conservation easement to the township.

Township property sale: Township Manager Randall Wenger provided an update on the items the township sold via the Municibid online auction site. A 7-inch metal cutting band saw sold for $220. Three of the four used traffic signal heads sold for $96 each. A fourth traffic signal head with a bent yellow backer plate sold for $80.

Street dedication: Two streets were accepted for dedication. The entire length of Heatherwood Drive was accepted along with a portion of Fieldstone Drive. These roadways will now be maintained by the township.