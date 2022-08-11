When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Chairperson Lowell Fry was appointed as an EMS authority board member representing the township. The appointment is contingent upon the township eventually joining a possible EMS authority as an incorporating member.

Background: Rapho is one of several municipalities considering creating an authority to provide emergency management services and take over the financially struggling Northwest EMS.

Next steps: Supervisors plan to attend the upcoming Aug. 31 hearing at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. The hearing will allow public input on the potential formation of a joint emergency management service authority. After that the municipalities currently served by Northwest EMS would consider advertising an ordinance to participate in the regional emergency management service authority.

Township property sale: Supervisors approved placing several items on the Municibid online auction site. The items that will be placed on the auction site are a 7-inch metal cutting band saw and four used traffic signal heads. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the online auction will end Aug. 15.