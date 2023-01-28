When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: The board of supervisors approved a consent order and agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection regarding the township’s appeal of a citation for a violation of its own wastewater disposal, or Act 537, plan.

Background: The violation notice was issued by DEP on Jan. 15, 2019, and it was appealed by the township Feb. 19, 2019. It stems from wastewater disposal concerns at the former Hampton Inn, 2764 Lebanon Road. The now shuttered Hampton Inn had been operated by Shree Punit LLC. At the time DEP’s citation was issued, the four-story, 95-room hotel was sending its wastewater to a holding tank that needed to be pumped. The township had submitted a plan to DEP allowing the hotel to construct a private treatment facility to handle its wastewater, but the hotel owners objected to the plan, arguing it would be cost-prohibitive. During a July 21, 2022, meeting supervisors agreed to modify the township’s wastewater disposal plan to provide public sewer to an area off Route 72, from Cider Press Road to the Lebanon County line, an area that includes the former Hampton Inn. During the July 2022 meeting supervisors indicated the public sewer area could possibly include the area from Cider Press Road to Pinch Road. Details such as how public sewer would be provided, cost of the project to provide public sewer and any cost to residents are not finalized.

What’s next: Township Manager Randall Wenger said approval of the consent order and agreement ends the township’s appeal of the violation citation. According to the consent agreement, the township must submit a study to address the sewage needs of the area by Dec. 31, 2024.

Fire report: Jeff Siegrist of Mastersonville Fire Company introduced Kyle Peters, the new fire chief. Siegrist also provided fourth-quarter and year-end reports for 2022. During the fourth quarter, the fire department responded to 109 calls with an average of eight firefighters per call. Siegrist said Mastersonville responded to 421 calls last year, and 90 were in the township. He said manpower is steady, but the fire company does struggle with responding to daytime calls. He said the fire company has placed a new Quick Response Service unit in service, and the old unit is now being used as a duty/chief vehicle. A QRS unit is dispatched in conjunction with the local ambulance to provide emergency medical care until the arrival of the ambulance.

Police report: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department provided gifts for two Manheim area families as part of its Blue Christmas community engagement program. He thanked businesses and community members who donated to the program. Stauffer said he is compiling the department’s year-end report regarding crime in the township and will present it at an upcoming meeting. He said in 2022, there were 17 stray dogs in the township, and 12 of them were returned to their owners. He explained that when stray dogs are found, they are housed in the department’s kennel and information is posted on the department’s social media about the stray dog. He said the postings help reunite dogs and their owners.