When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer announced the police department, which serves Rapho, will escort Santa’s Toy Ride starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Community project: Coordinated by Northwest EMS and the Manheim Lions Club, the event features a small parade of fire trucks with Santa on one of the trucks. Stops will be made at several locations to allow people to donate items to Toys for Tots. Stauffer said local businesses donate items and funds for gifts for families in need. Officers wrap the gifts and then and distribute them Christmas Eve.

More details: This community outreach program was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stauffer said the department will also be participating in Blue Christmas this year.

Other business: Township supervisors approved a lot add-on plan for Brian and Marcia Maederer to merge their Pinch Road properties. The couple plans to add 6.22 acres from 2394 Pinch Road to the adjoining 15.51-acre tract at 2393 Pinch Road. Houses, a barn and an outbuilding currently exist on the larger tract. It also has two driveways and is across from the intersection of Horn Road.

Volunteers wanted: Township Manager Randall Wenger said the township periodically needs residents to serve as appointees on its various boards, councils and commissions. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest to Randall O. Wenger, Township Manager, 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim, PA 17545.