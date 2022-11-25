When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: In a split vote, supervisors agreed to reject joining a proposed EMS authority that would provide emergency medical services to residents served by Northwest EMS. Supervisors Jere Swarr and Mark Erb agreed to not advertise an ordinance signifying the township’s intention to be part of the authority, while Supervisor Lowell Fry cast the dissenting vote.

Background: Northwest EMS, which is facing financial difficulties, has stated that it has operated at a deficit for the past six years, and that these deficits have been covered by proceeds from the organization’s investments, but those investments continue to decline. The expected deficit for 2022 is over $500,000.

What’s next: After the meeting, Township Manager Randall Wenger said nothing will change with regard to ambulance services next year; the possible shift from Northwest EMS to an EMS authority would have taken effect in 2024. He said the township would consider contracted services for 2024 offered by the new authority if it forms as well as other EMS agencies. The township is currently served by both Northwest EMS and Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care.

Subdivision plans: Supervisors approved two subdivision plans. One plan is for William D. and Janice Longenecker, 63 Erns Woods and 34 Oakwood Lane. The Longeneckers plan to subdivide a 2.101-acre parcel from a 3.392-acre parcel and add it to an existing with 2.594-acre parcel. This would create a 1.291-acre parcel and a 4.695-acre parcel. The second plan is for Gary and Judy Zurin, 725 Newcomer Road. The Zurins plan to subdivide approximately a 3-acre lot from their 33-acre property at 725 Newcomer Road property for a single-family dwelling.

Sewer extension: Supervisors approved a request from Horst Realty, the owner of Rapho Industrial Park, for a six-month time extension to complete the extension of public sewer to the industrial park. A letter from Abram Steven Horst indicates that there were project setbacks due to unforeseen issues with the limestone rock “encountered on the first leg of the work along Shellyland Road.”

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 971 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim.