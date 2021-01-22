When: Rapho Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 21.

What happened: Supervisors viewed plans for a proposal to construct a 217,000-square-foot warehouse at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road.

What’s next: The plan will be reviewed by the township Planning Commission. Warehouses require a conditional use hearing. The hearing is scheduled for the supervisors Feb. 4 meeting.

Also: Supervisors agreed to forward $924 in delinquent streetlight tax accounts from 2020 to township solicitor Susan Peipher of the law firm Blakinger Thomas for collection.

Police: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer introduced the department’s newest officer, Mason Pennypacker. He received the oath of office from Manheim Mayor Scot Funk last month.