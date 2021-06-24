When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: The board authorized Township Manager Randall Wenger to apply for $1.28 million allocated to the township from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

Details: To receive funds, the township must apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Funds may be used to cover the costs of improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet as well as replacing lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The township would be required to commit the money by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend it by Dec. 31, 2026. Any unused funds would have to be turned back.

Discussion: Supervisor Mark Erb asked Wenger how the township plans to spend the funds. Wenger said he would like to seek the funds utilized for one or two large community projects such as public sewer and water. Supervisor Lowell Fry said the township should apply for funds, which can be returned if the board can’t make a decision about how to spend the money.

Pension plan: Supervisors approved an amendment to the township’s nonuniformed employee pension plan. It corrects an error in an amendment to the plan approved March 18. Employees hired on or after Jan. 1 must work 1,800 hours in a year for it to be considered a year of service for pension plan eligibility. Employees that had worked for the township prior to Jan. 1 are grandfathered in to the previous requirement of working 1,000 hours per year for pension plan eligibility.