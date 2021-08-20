When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to waive the 100-foot isolation distance between an on-lot septic system and well for a property at 6 Maple Drive.

Details: The 0.45-acre lot is owned by Jeremy and Caralynn Warfel. The waiver will allow the couple to repair the existing on-lot septic system. The well on the property is 80 feet deep and uphill from the septic system. The state Department of Environmental Protection requires a 100-foot isolation distance between the well and on-lot septic system.

Officer commendation: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer said Sgt. Kristopher Keller was presented with a commendation for his efforts during an Aug. 4 traffic stop in Manheim Borough. The motorist was a suspect in an active homicide investigation. Keller pursued and arrested the suspect.

Bike ride: Supervisors approved a request from the American Cancer Society to use township roads for the Pennsylvania Hope Ride Sunday, Sept. 21. The fundraising bike ride starts and finishes at Our Town Brewery, Lancaster. Riders may choose to do a 35-, 65- or 100-mile ride. The 65- and 100-mile rides would use roads in Rapho.