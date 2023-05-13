When: Rapho Township board of supervisors meeting, May 4

What happened: Resident Scott Keefer asked for additional information regarding a sketch plan to develop a 25-acre tract at 3729 Mount Joy Road (Route 772).

Background: The potential plan to create a 378-unit “high-end” apartment complex on the tract was presented by developer Vistablock during an April 6 meeting. The proposal included creating a roundabout along Route 772 at the entrance to the development.

Why it matters: Supervisor Jere Swarr said the roundabout would require approval from PennDOT since Route 772 is a state road. Township Manager Randall Wenger said the plan presented April 6 was a sketch plan; for the plan to move forward, the developer would request a conditional use hearing for the apartment complex.

What’s next: If the project moves forward, there will be more detailed plans regarding traffic impact as well as opportunity for input from residents, Wenger said.

Grant application: Supervisors authorized an application for a $250,000 grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to construct four pickleball courts adjacent to the Strickler Road entrance of Rapho Township Community Park, 960 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. Estimated construction cost is $328,600.

Fire report: Mastersonville Fire Chief Kyle Peters presented the fire company’s report for the first quarter of the year. He said the department responded to 87 calls in the township — 41 fire calls and 46 emergency medical service calls. An average of 8.9 firefighters responded to each call for service.

Speed limit: Supervisors agreed to a request from Harbor Engineering Inc. to reduce the speed limit on Shumaker Road between Mastersonville and Cider Press roads from 40 mph to 35 mph. The request was made on behalf of Irving and Rosanne Fritz, owners of a vacant tract between 2941 and 2969 Shumaker Road. Wenger said the couple is proposing to install an access drive to the property, and the speed reduction is necessary to achieve visibility from the driveway. The speed limit will officially be reduced via a township ordinance.

Event: Supervisors approved a request from Ragnar to use township roads as part of a 200-mile relay from Harrisburg to Philadelphia Oct. 13 and 14.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.