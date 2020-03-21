When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 19.

What happened: The board approved a disaster declaration because of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

What it means: The declaration would allow the township to seek reimbursement from the federal government for any money expended related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lori Shenk, the township’s emergency management coordinator, said it’s good to have the declaration in place. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the township office is open during regular business hours but public access to the building is limited as a precaution for the health and safety of both staff and residents.

Other matters: Supervisors reviewed the 2019 crime report compiled by Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer. There were 210 crimes reported in the township last year. The top three criminal activities were theft, assaults, drugs and DUI. More serious crimes, such as murder, robbery and rape, decreased 49% from 73 in 2018 to 37 in 2019. There was an overall 17% decrease from 2018 in the less serious crimes, such vandalism, DUI and drug offenses. In 2018 there were 221 total such offenses; the number dropped to 183 for 2019. Stauffer’s report indicated DUI and drug arrests are the result of proactive enforcement efforts. The clearance rate for crimes in the township was 68%.

Fire company funding: The board approved a request from Mastersonville Fire Company to release $200,000 from capital fund for fire departments. Matt Shenk, fire company president, said funds will be used toward the purchase of a new mini-pumper that can hold 300 gallons of water and transport four firefighters. Shenk said the cost of the new vehicle is about $290,000, and the fire company plans to contribute $90,000. Shenk said the mini-pumper can be used to draft from ponds in the township’s agricultural area.