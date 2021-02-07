When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: Supervisors approved a conditional-use application for construction of a 217,000-square-foot warehouse at 1110 Cornerstone Drive.

Details: Warehaus, the developer of the project, plans to construct the warehouse on a 21.39-acre tract in the industrial zone at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road. The warehouse would have access drives off both roads. Loading docks would be at the rear of the building, which also would contain an office area. Jeffrey Lobach, of Barley Snyder, represented the developer. He said a tenant has not been identified for the building.

Resident concern: Donald and Karen Falkinburg, of 1413 Willow Creek Drive, said they live about a quarter-mile from the proposed warehouse. Don Falkinburg said he has concerns with noise and truck traffic that would be generated by the warehouse. His wife said there’s also a concern about how the use would impact the value of their property. Supervisor Jere Swarr asked township engineer Jim Caldwell, of Rettew, about other uses that are permitted in the industrial zone. Caldwell said permitted uses could include manufacturing.

Quotable: “It (the warehouse) will cause traffic, so how do you know it won’t affect our property value?” Karen Falkinburg asked.

“There will be some additional traffic, but you would have that with other uses (that could go there) like a manufacturing facility or retail space. The industrial zone is probably the best value for the tax base — the use generates tax revenue, but there’s not a high demand for services,” Swarr said.

What's next: To move the project forward, the developer would need to submit a land development plan with details about lighting and landscaping. The plan would be reviewed by the township’s planning commission and engineer before the supervisors take action on it.

Other business: Supervisors agreed to sell a Mow Master flail mower at MM Weaver Public Auction, 169 N. Groffdale Road, Leola, on March 15.